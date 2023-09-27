In the province of Naples, southern Italy, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Phlegraean Fields in the early morning. This earthquake marked the highest intensity recorded in the area in recent weeks, in a volcanic area that has experienced an increase in seismic activity in that period. Fortunately, although the local population could clearly feel the earthquake, no damage has been reported.

The earthquake, which was the most powerful of several that occurred during the night, occurred at 3:35 a.m. (1:35 GMT) and originated at a depth of 3 kilometers. It was felt significantly in several districts of Naples, as well as in nearby towns such as Pozzuoli and Bacoli, according to the Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

Residents of the Neapolitan neighborhoods of Fuorigrotta, Vomero, Riviera di Chiaia and Capodimonte woke up due to the shaking, which lasted several seconds. Additionally, car and store alarms were activated as a result of the shaking. However, Civil Protection authorities confirmed that no damage has been reported.

As a precautionary measure, the movement of trains to and from Naples was temporarily suspended for safety checks on the tracks, although service was later resumed.

In response to the seismic event, some mayors of nearby towns, such as Pozzuoli, decided to close schools on Wednesday as a preventive measure.

Some rocks fell on a Naples road as a result of the earthquake.

The mayor of Pozzuoli, Luigi Manzoni, expressed on his social networks: “We are all awake. I am in constant contact with Civil Protection and the INGV. The earthquake was strong and I have already carried out checks on the school buildings to check for damage, for “We are preparing an order to suspend teaching activities. We will need a few hours to carry out the controls.”

The intensification of seismic activity in this area, located on an ancient volcano in the Gulf of Pozzuoli, has generated concern among the region’s approximately 500,000 inhabitants.

However, the head of Civil Protection, Fabrizio Curcio, explained that although the area is classified as “yellow risk” and, therefore, special attention is paid in terms of seismic monitoring, no imminent crises have been identified so far. moment. Despite this, a number of seismic activities have been observed on the surface that are noticeable to residents.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.