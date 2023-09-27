‘Zom 100’ conquered anime fans with its plot based on the manga by Haro Aso, who faithfully awaited each new chapter of the adventures of Akira Tendo in the zombie apocalypse. However, the constant delays in his episodes ended up discouraging many; Worse still, on the series’ official social networks it was announced that they will go on an indefinite hiatus. Will this be the end of ‘Zom 100’?

For this reason, in the following note, we tell you everything that is known about why the anime of BUG FILMS It will not release its last three chapters until further notice.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Dragon Ball Magic’: release date, what it will be about and everything about the new anime

Why is ‘Zom 100’ going on indefinite hiatus?

This indefinite pause of ‘Zom 100’ It has its origin in the delays that the anime had since chapter 4, which caused several changes in its programming, which has been postponed more than what the creators initially considered. Consequently, the last 3 episodes of the series will not be able to be broadcast, since, in Japan, the autumn season has begun, in which new productions are broadcast.

Therefore, for ‘Zom 100’ to continue its broadcast, another program would have to give it its time slot. It is also not possible that the anime BUG FILMS can release its episodes only via streaming, since the contract with the television network that broadcasts it in the Asian country is still in force.

‘Zom 100’ can be watched online on Netflix and Crunchyroll. Photo: BUG FILMS

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Zom 100’: how many episodes will season 1 of the popular anime have?

When do chapters 10, 11 and 12 of ‘Zom 100’ come out?

Despite ‘Zom 100’ has entered into an indefinite suspension, there are some probable dates on which the anime could resume its broadcast because, in any case, the channel in charge of broadcasting it in Japan must comply with the agreed contract and, at some point, present all the episodes it missing.

Therefore, There are two viable options: wait for the fall season to end and resume ‘Zom 100’, which would be in December, or schedule a date in which a special is made and the remaining three episodes are broadcast.

#Zom #indefinite #hiatus #anime #broadcast #stop