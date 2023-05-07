Charles III was crowned king on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a show of pomp and grandeur that sought to blend 1,000 years of history with a monarchy fit for a new age.

The royals have not been seen since they appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation ceremony, but the senior members will appear on Sunday.

The King’s younger brother Prince Edward, his sister Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughter of Charles’ other brother Prince Andrew, will attend the “big lunch” events to join an estimated 50,000 street parties across the country.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be among those hosting a lunch with guests including Ukrainian families and youth groups.

“In any case, thousands of friends and neighbors will gather today to decorate the streets with little flags and sip tea and cake at street parties and community events across the UK,” Sunak said in a statement.

Later, Charles, his wife Camilla and other senior royals will join the 20,000 audience and invited guests to attend the “concert” that will be held at Windsor, the King’s Palace, west of London.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was what was called “Lighting the Nation”, where landmarks and areas of natural beauty across the country are illuminated by spotlights or lasers.