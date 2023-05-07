After 12 years of absenceSaúl “Canelo” Álvarez returns to his native land, Guadalajara, Jaliscoto defend his Undisputed Super Middleweight Championship title against the british John Ryder in a night that will go down in history in the akron stadium. Born in Juanacatlán, Jalisco, as a child his passions were soccer and the horses that he ran through the streets. Since then, he has achieved great victories and now he is ready for his people to see him in action.

This is what the Akron Stadium looks like on the outskirts / Photo Jorge Osuna / Sent

The last time Canelo Alvarez HE He went up to a ring in Guadalajara it was in June 2011where he defeated Ryan Rhodes in the VFG Arena and retained his World Boxing Council super welterweight titleeither. Months later, he faced Kermit Cintron of Puerto Rico in Plaza Mexico. With Jalisco’s 200 years as a free and sovereign state as the framework, all the ingredients came together to achieve a unique and unforgettable billboard.

Young talent aims to win over the public / Photo Jorge Osuna/ Sent

Just over 50,000 people will attend Akron Stadium tonight for the function, where relatives, friends and followers of Canelo Alvarez They will be there to support you. Among them, the Mexican regional music singer, Featherweightwho upon his arrival, monopolized the looks.

Featherweight caught the eye / Photo Jorge Osuna / Sent

We recommend you read

You have to remember that the best pound for pound currently holds a record of 58 wins, two draws and two losses in 62 fights, Canelo Álvarez holds 39 wins by KOrecording his only knockdowns to Floyd Mayweather in September 2013 and against Dimitry Bivol in May 2022. Tonight, the Guadalajara is ready to face John Ryder and continue making history in the world of boxing.