FSB shows video of confessions of those detained for preparing terrorist attacks in Kaspiysk

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has shown footage of the detention of three people in the city of Kaspiysk for preparing terrorist acts. The detainees confessed, reports TASS.

During interrogation, they said that they planned to blow up the Church of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God in Kaspiysk. In addition, the detainees admitted that they wanted to attack law enforcement officers patrolling the streets with knives. One of the militants also said that he bought components for an explosive device in stores and city markets. He learned how to make an explosive device on a Telegram channel.

The FSB reported earlier on July 27 that a series of terrorist attacks had been prevented in a Russian region. Homemade explosive devices, weapons, and instructions for conducting combat operations were found at the addresses of the detainees.

On July 25, it was reported that unknown individuals had barricaded themselves in an apartment in a residential building in Kaspiysk and were threatening to blow it up. OMON fighters and police officers arrived at the scene. Subsequently, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Dagestan reported on the completion of operational activities and detentions. It was stated that there were no threats to the civilian population.