Stellantis’ strategic plan for the electrification of the range seems quite clear, but it cannot be ruled out that it may undergo changes or, better yet, adaptations. But adaptations to what? To the results of the important ones elections in the United States and Europe which will take place next year. Word of Carlos Tavares, CEO of the Italian-French group, who admitted how the outcome of these elections could lead the company to change your strategy on the market.

European and US elections

“Next year there will be two important elections: those of the European Parliament set for June, and the American ones in November. And maybe then politics will be different – Tavares admitted to Automobilwoche – One of my tasks is to prepare the company for the new framework conditions. We have specific plans developed for this purpose.”. In short, the point of view of the CEO of the Italian-French group is clear: Stellantis will have to be able to react and change the cards on the table relating to its strategy in the event that political and public opinion tends towards a slowdown in the process of electrification of the car fleet.

Stellantis strategy outlined…

This clearly does not mean that we will see a about face suddenness of the manufacturers, especially Stellantis: a spokesperson for the group confirmed that the company will continue to comply with the Dare Forward 2030 strategic planwhich will see 100% of deliveries in Europe shift to battery electric vehicles by 2030 and 50% of those in the US be BEVs by the same date.

…but watch out for politics

The path is therefore traced, Stellantis nonetheless will follow closely the results of both the European Parliament and American presidential elections, and will subsequently decide whether and how to move differently from what its current plans are. In fact, let us remember that the expiration set today by the European Union regarding the stop on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars is 2035, but it cannot be ruled out that the Parliament that will take office next year could review this deadline. So yes, things could change.