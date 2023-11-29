In Colombian soccer there are several classics and intense rivalries. One of the most notable matches each season is the Clásico Popular or Clásico del Pueblowhich stars National Athletic and Cali America.
But what is the story behind this classic Colombian soccer duel? This is what lies behind this rivalry.
To talk about this classic confrontation, we must take into account the rivalry that exists between the regions of Valle del Cauca and Antioquia.
The rivalry between the Verdolaga team and the Scarlets intensified during the 1980s. These two teams met in the finals of the 1981 and 1984 championships. In the end, each team was left with one championship, but the competition between these two clubs grew.
During the 1980s, América de Cali won the five-time Colombian first division championship and was runner-up in the Copa Libertadores on three consecutive occasions.
Atlético Nacional also had a great decade in the eighties and in 1989 they became the first Colombian team to win the Copa Libertadores, after beating Olimpia of Paraguay in the grand final.
More news about Colombian football
The first meeting between América de Cali and Atlético Nacional dates back to 1948. In total these two teams have faced each other 274 times. The Purslane have 100 wins, compared to 94 for the Scarlets and 80 draws.
América de Cali’s top scorer in these duels is Anthony William de Ávila, while Atlético Nacional’s top scorer is Víctor Aristizabal ‘Aristigol’.
In the nineties, the rivalry between these two squads was reignited. In 1991 and 1999, América de Cali won the title and Atlético Nacional had to take runners-up.
In 1990 and 1992, the opposite happened: the Verdolagas lifted the title and the Scarlets came in second place.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Atlético #Nacional #América #Cali #Classic #Colombia