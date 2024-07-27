French Revolution

In a weekend that has certified yet another revolution within the team Alpinewith the upcoming farewell of current team principal Bruno Famin and the decision – sensational in some ways – to abandon Renault power units starting from 2026, the on-track action on Friday at Spa took a back seat for the French team.

The pilots’ words

Yet from the Belgian Friday they arrived important indications for the Enstone team, both in a positive and negative sense. The morning had not started particularly well, with Esteban Ocon who was slowed down by a water leak in FP1: “Unfortunately we had a water leak on my car, which ended my session early. – explained the future Haas driver – In FP2 we were able to get through our programme. Our low fuel runs looked encouraging, but we struggled on the long runs, especially with tyre management. We were able to gather a lot of information on both cars and it will be important to see what works and what doesn’t and make the necessary changes ahead of qualifying.”.

Pierre Gasly Instead he stressed how the team decided to introduce new updates to Spa on the A524, in the hope that they will contribute to a leap in quality in terms of performance: “We made some updates this weekend, so it’s important for us to make them work and help us understand the performance better. FP1 was good, but in FP2 we had a couple of small issues that probably masked our performance. We have a lot of data to look at, some comparisons to do with the other car and we’re off again ready for a busy day on track.”.