Ferrari in the high areas

At the end of the free practice sessions of the Belgian Grand Prix It looks set to be another three-way battle between the McLaren Mercedes of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and the Red Bull Honda of Max Verstappen. But the Dutchman’s ten-place drop on the grid could pave the way for another memorable Sunday for the papaya-colored team.

Ferrari is just behind the triowith Charles Leclerc finishing in fourth place, with Carlos Sainz fifth. The Reds can concretely hope to be the third force on the track, provided that the weather conditions do not decide to mix the cards.

Vasseur’s words

Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseuranalyzed the Prancing Horse’s free practice as follows: “We are losing too much time on the straights. Everyone has experimented a lot and followed their own individual program, the results of the free practice are difficult to read. Bouncing can still occur when lap times drop or the wind increases.. 2 or 3 km/h are enough to start the oscillations again”.