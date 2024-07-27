The twelfth edition of World Ducati Week, the great gathering dedicated to the passion for the Reds from Borgo Panigale, began on July 26. The event will continue today until Sunday, July 28, with the Romagna track welcoming the brand’s large family with fans from all over the world

Ducati’s welcome for fans

“World Ducati Week is the biggest Ducati celebration: a unique event in the world, which every two years welcomes thousands of enthusiasts, Ducatisti and non-Ducatisti, with and without bikes, to experience together their love for motorcycling and motorsport”. – he has declared Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali during the opening press conference of WDW2024 – “This year too, the program contains the elements that make this event the quintessential Ducati world, bringing together all the souls of the brand. There will be bike tests, meetings with the riders, moments of fun on the track and on the road and many opportunities to share your passion with other participants, such as the bike parade that I can’t wait to take part in to immerse myself in the Ducatista passion. This twelfth edition of the WDW has already begun with a big surprise, the presentation of the new Panigale V4, the seventh generation of the Ducati supersport saga. Today we will see it take to the track ridden by 15 world-class riders, including the reigning World Champions of MotoGP, WorldSBK and WorldSSP, as well as the riders who occupy the top 4 positions in the MotoGP standings. I think there is no need to add anything else to state that the Lenovo Race of Champions will be an unprecedented spectacle”.

The new Panigale V4

Before the gates opened, on Thursday 25 July, the new Ducati Panigale V4 was also presented in a world preview with the online publication of the Ducati World Première episode at the same time as the unveil at the Misano World Circuit attended by official Ducati MotoGP and WorldSBK riders Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Alvaro Bautista and Nicolò Bulega. They then had the chance to be the first to ride for Free Practice and Qualifying of the Lenovo Race of Champions. The WDW public will be able to enjoy the show from the circuit stands and have fun starting on Friday with Fanta WDW: a game focused on the results of the Lenovo Race of Champions, which allows you to make your own predictions on the race and earn points through the performances of your favorite riders.

The World Ducati Week events

For the 2024 edition, World Ducati Week aims to act as a bridge between the brand’s tradition and spirit of innovation, with the 2024 edition featuring thematic areas that also stand out for paying homage to Ducati history, such as the exhibition dedicated to the thirtieth anniversary of the 916, and a look to the future with the first public display of the Desmo450 MX prototypes and the presence of riders Tony Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino. The first day ended with a parade of Ducati motorcycles that, after a lap of the Misano circuit, brought the color through the streets of the Riviera Romagnola to Bagno Samsara Beach in Riccione, the location of the “Land of Joy on the Beach” party where 10 years of Scambler Ducati will also be celebrated. WDW2024 was also attended by 82 participants of the World President Tour, the meeting of the presidents of the Ducati Official Clubs from all over the world, who began their adventure towards WDW on 22 July, leaving from Borgo Panigale for a motorcycle journey of over 1,100 km, which brought them to join the Club members for three days of great celebration, in the dedicated DOC Village area.

Big party on the track

On Saturday 27 July the show within the show of the World Ducati Week will be “The Night of Champions”: an unmissable evening, which in the space of a few hours will see an incredible competition between Ducati riders, a track invasion of all participants, street food in the paddock and an evening show with entertainment and live DJ sets, which will transform the Misano Circuit into a real open-air disco. To enhance this incredible show, Ducati has created a dedicated ticket, designed for motorsport enthusiasts and for all the people who will crowd the Riviera Romagnola over the weekend of 26-28 July. Precisely for this reason Ducati will provide a free shuttle service to and from the Misano World Circuit, active on Saturday evening.