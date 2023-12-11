You still have little time to take advantage of a nice initiative promoted by IIDEAthe trade association of the video game industry in Italy, within Steam with Games in Italywhich offers a wide range of discounts on titles developed in our country.
To tell the truth, at this point the offer is almost over, given that it expires on 12 December 2023, i.e. tomorrow, but you still have a few hours to take advantage of the initiative, in case you haven't already done so in recent days: to this address you will find the page dedicated to the offer.
With Games in Italy, IIDEA and Steam are promoting over 200 titles coming from Italian teams, including indies and larger publishers, belonging to numerous genres and offering extremely varied gaming experiences.
Some interesting examples
This is the third edition for the Games in Italy initiative, and from year to year the catalog of offers expands more and more, considering the constant increase in productions by Italian developers.
Among the titles highlighted in the offers at this time, we highlight the presence of the action RPG with a souls-like element Soulstice, the particular management-thriller Ravenous Devils, the RPG with puzzle elements Batora: Lost Haven and the role-playing game Alaloth : Champions of the Four Kingdoms.
Among the now established titles we find Assetto Corsa Competizione, Ride 5, Redout and Daymare: 1994, but these are just a few examples of the many games currently on discount on Steam with the initiative in question.
