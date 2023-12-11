Restaurants | “I couldn't have waited” – a Helsinki restaurant opens its doors for Christmas and the popularity is surprising

On Christmas Eve, it is traditionally calmed down to eat with family and friends at home. The restaurant's Christmas Eve table became surprisingly popular.

Christmas is traditionally a time when we calm down to spend holidays with the family at home. In particular, eating at Christmas is often thought to take place at home in the family circle or, at most, among friends.

Maybe that's why several restaurants around Helsinki and elsewhere in Finland have ended up keeping their doors closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas holidays. It has been thought that there are not enough customers, and on the other hand, the staff also deserves rest days in the middle of winter.