The Commission for Prisoners' and Ex-Prisoners' Affairs, affiliated with the Palestine Liberation Organization, and the Prisoners' Club stated in a joint statement that among the detainees were “infant girls and elderly women.”

The two institutions added, “According to available data, the female prisoners are detained in several prisons, including (Damon and Hasharon).”

There was no comment from the relevant Israeli authorities on the arrests of women from Gaza.

The two institutions said in the joint statement: “The occupation prison administration announced at the end of November the presence of 260 detainees from Gaza that it classified as illegal combatants.”

The statement referred to statements by Israeli Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir about Palestinian detainees, especially from the Gaza Strip.

The statement stated that Ben Gvir “submitted a request to the prison administration official, including the transfer of detainees from Gaza, to the cell section (Rakfit) located under (Nitzan Ramle) prison, which is considered one of the worst and oldest prisons.”