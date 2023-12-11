A new earthquake was recorded this December 11, 2023 on the Colombia – Ecuador border. The magnitude of the shaking was greater than 4 points.

Here the details of the earthquake that occurred on the border. We tell you.

About 02:44 a.m. m this Monday, the Colombian Geological Service reported on a new seismic event.

According to the entity's report, The epicenter of this movement was between Tufiño – Carchi, Ecuador, Colombia.

The magnitude of the tremor was 4.4 and the depth of the movement was 5 kilometers, so it was superficial.

What does it mean for an earthquake to be of magnitude greater than 4?



The SGC uses a different measurement system than the Richter scale and moment magnitude scale.

In fact, the measurement system they use is the European macroseismic scale, better known as EMS-98.

So things are, Tremors of magnitude 4 are widely felt and those of magnitude 5 are movements classified as strong.

How to act during an earthquake?



From the Red Cross of Bogotá they share some recommendations during and after an earthquake.

Before making hasty decisions It is recommended to breathe and stay calm. If you are inside an earthquake-resistant building, the ideal is to crouch down and find a safe position, under heavy furniture or against a wall.

To protect the most vulnerable areas of the body, it is recommended to protect the neck and head with your arms, then bend down with your head as close to your knees as possible and maintain a fetal position.

How to activate the seismic alarm?



This is the step by step to activate the option sysmic alarm manually on your cell phone.

– Go to 'Settings'

– Look for the 'Security and Emergency' option.

– Once inside, choose the 'Earthquake Alerts' tab

– Activate the notification bell.

