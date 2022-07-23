The end of “Ms. Marvel” planted a great seed for the future of the MCU: the imminent arrival of the X-Men. The arrival of these iconic superheroes to the new Marvel Studios projects is what fans have been waiting for years. For now, the animated series is already in development “X-Men 97″. Precisely, some progress was made on the latter during Comic Con San Diego 2022.

However, what generates great curiosity is a live-action project with them. In that sense, a recent Deadline report indicated that ‘The house of ideas’ would be betting on a reboot very soon, although this lineup would respond to a different name.

Specifically, the portal indicates that this production would be titled “The Mutants” with which —at least in English— the focus on a single genre would be left aside.

As it is recalled, these last heroes are identified in a group with a masculine connotation. This, despite having powerful exponents like Black Widow, the Wasp, Gamora and more on his team.

In that sense, “The Mutants” would aim to form a more equitable alignment with its members. In addition, it would continue with the original plan of its late co-creator Stan Lee.

Stan Lee’s original plan

According to CBR, Lee originally wanted to call the “X-Men” comics “The Mutants,” but a Marvel publisher wouldn’t let him.

“He told me, ‘You can’t call them ‘The Mutants.’ I said: ‘Why?’ He replied: ‘Our readers are not that smart.’ He had no respect for comic book readers,” Stan said in 2017, in statements collected by the aforementioned medium.