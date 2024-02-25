The Japanese Broadcasting Corporation said that one person was killed and two others were injured Sunday morning in a stabbing accident inside a small store in the city of Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido in northern Japan.

Three store employees, whose ages ranged from their forties to their sixties, were stabbed, and a man in his forties was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The Radio and Television Corporation quoted the police as saying that the other injured, a man and a woman, did not lose consciousness.

The authority added that a 43-year-old person was arrested at the scene on charges of attempted murder.

In January, three men were injured in a stabbing in the tourist area of ​​Akihabara in Tokyo, but violence in public places is still rare in Japan.