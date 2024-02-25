Euro elections | Support for Ukraine does not directly divide Finland's MP candidates, but it tears the cooperation of populist right-wing parties

Differences can also be found in the approach to evading Russian sanctions, the researcher estimates.

European Union give Ukraine military support, but above all civilian support.

The parliament elected in the summer European elections will not decide on military support for Ukraine, but it can act to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

“In this type of initiative, the parliament has a certain role, and above all the commission, which then prepares these proposals,” says an academy researcher at the Center for European Studies at the University of Helsinki Timo Miettinen.

The leaders of the EU countries make a proposal for the president of the Commission based on the results of the European Parliament elections. The current chairman Ursula von der Leyen has announced that he will seek a second term.

“If the composition of the parliament were to change radically in the other direction, then yes, it could also have effects in terms of the continuity of support for Ukraine, especially in the longer term.”

International ECFR think tank forecast according to the election, there would be a shift to the right, i.e. populist right-wing parties would win seats and center-left and green parties would lose seats. The reversal is seen to be important especially for climate policy.

The majority of the future European Parliament is predicted to be in favor of supporting Ukraine. However, it is predicted that there will be more MEPs with a more sympathetic attitude towards Russia than at present, especially in the Identity and Democracy group and among non-committed members.

At the moment, the identity and democracy group does not include Finnish MEPs. The Basic Finns of Finland were in the group in 2019–2023.

The voice of basic Finns Finnish News wrote in April in the news about the change of the group that “the radical change in Finland's security policy situation caused by the brutal war of aggression started by Russia has also required basic Finns to reexamine international cooperation networks”.

Member of Parliament for Basic Finns Jari Koskela emphasizes that right-wing populist parties cannot be treated as a single entity.

“For example, the Nordic nationalist parties such as the Basic Finns and the Sweden Democrats are strongly committed to supporting the West as well as Ukraine. Instead, for example, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) has regressed from a Euro-critical party to an actor that dances to Putin's whistle,” said Koskela in his press release on Wednesday.

Finns the parties are not divided by issues related to the defense of Ukraine.

In Finland, it is also thought that the EU could do more to support Ukraine, Miettinen estimates.

“But then when it comes to these concrete initiatives, of course there is some difference between the candidates, who also represents the kind of thinking that genuinely thinks about new types of funding or rule changes” that would increase the EU's own capacity to act.

Differences can arise, for example, in whether the candidate wants the EU to invest more strongly in, for example, the defense equipment industry. According to Miettinen, this matters.

The strictness of the sanctions policy can also divide the candidates, even though economic sanctions against Russia in themselves have strong support.

According to Miettinen, an individual candidate can influence these initiatives above all by acting within his own group.

On the civil side a EUR 50 billion support package for Ukraine, spread over four years, was just approved.

In decisions like this, individual member countries have the opportunity to put a stop to the wheel.

“That is, when there are such decisions, such as budget decisions, where unanimity is required, most of the time it has been specifically individual member states, such as Hungary, that have put the wheels in the cart.”

During the next parliamentary term, the EU's seven-year financial framework is to be negotiated. Another issue is enlargement.

“Certainly, this spending is meant to be linked to these reforms that are required of Ukraine as part of this membership process.”

At the beginning of July, Hungary will become the chairman of the Council of EU Member States.

According to Miettinen, more than supporting Ukraine, the European Parliament elections affect climate policy, trade policy and, for example, how the EU reacts to great power competition, for example by increasing or supporting investments.

Multi none of the current Finnish MEPs of the European Parliament are running in the European elections, which will be held at the beginning of June.

Of the MEPs of the coalition Petri Sarvamaa not continue but Sirpa Pietikäinen seeks fifth and Henna Virkkunen in his third term in parliament. The party's MPs have run for office Susanne Päivärinta, Ville Kaunisto and Aura Salla.

A long-term leader of the Greens Heidi Hautala has said that he is not a candidate. With Brexit, Finland got an additional seat, which Alviina Alametsä (vihr) entered the parliament in 2020. He will not apply for a further term. The Greens' current MEPs are running for office Ville Niinistö. The most well-known candidates are the Green MP and the chairman of the parliamentary group Atte Harjanne and a Member of Parliament Maria Ohisalo.

Sdp's Miapetra Kumpula-Natri was elected to parliament last year. He said that he will start in the parliament after the end of the parliamentary term. Eero Heinäluoma wants to continue in the EU Parliament. For example, a Member of Parliament has run for office Ville Merinen.

The center about us Mauri Pekkarinen not running for office and Elsi Katainen settles down. Candidates include MPs Katri Kulmuni and Mika Lintilä.

From the mepe of basic Finns Teuvo Hakkarainen has not commented on his further wishes. Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner the matter is under consideration. A wide range of MPs from basic Finns are applying for the parliament: they are candidates Sebastian Tynkkynen, Vilhelm Junnila, Mauri Peltokangas, Sanna Antikainen and Ari Koponen.

The only member of the Left Alliance Silvia Modig does not want to continue in parliament for a second term. Chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson said on Wednesday Suomen Kuvalehti, that he is considering his candidacy in the European elections. The party has not yet nominated, for example, MPs or other nationally known names.

Rkp's current MEP Nils Torvalds not going to apply for an extension. The chairman of the party is going to defend the position of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson and MP Eva Biaudet.

In the coming term, Finland will have one more seat in the parliament than before.