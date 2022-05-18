Players have also opted for the melodies of Minecraft, Skyrim and The Witcher 3 among others.

Just as it happens with the mechanics or the setting of a video game, the music It has been placed as a very important element for the player’s experience. Whether through melodic tunes, glorious choruses or tense silences, composers make us immerse ourselves even more in these worlds, which has ended up generating a general trend with concerts from Kirby, Assassin’s Creed, Persona and more.

As expected, gamers enjoy listening to video game soundtracks in various circumstances, so they have not taken long to position themselves as one more musical genre in Spotify. In this sense, the platform has compiled some of the most listened to BSOs from its catalog in relation to our sector, which leaves us with a Top 10 where titles such as Undertale, Skyrim or Minecraft.

Spotify’s most popular soundtracks (total streams per album) Undertale (948.582.853)

Minecraft (782.622.493)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (429,198,595)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (369,373,351)

Grand Theft Auto V (310,359,526)

Doom (2016) (309,661,960)

The Last of Us (206,197,831)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies (134,203,647)

Ori and the Blind Forest (98.480.399)

God of War (90,222,640)

Spotify data also includes individual songs most reproduced on its platform, always within the field of video games. Here they stand out melodies as well known in the network as MEGALOVANIAfrom Undertale, or powerful themes like Rip & Tear, from DOOM (2016). Below you have the complete list with the number of reproductions registered by the music platform.

Most Popular Songs on Spotify (Total Plays) MEGALOVANIA – Undertale (114.793.396)

Sweden – Minecraft (100.081.195)

Rip & Tear – DOOM (2016) (61,771,368)

115 – Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies (53,488,685)

r-Cali – GTA V (52,478,500)

I’m Ready – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (45,785,060)

The Last of Us – The Last of Us (42,263,508)

Ezio’s Family – Assassin’s Creed 2 (34,667,975)

Dragonborn – Skyrim (30,689,746)

God of War – God of War (29,203,035)

