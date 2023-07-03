After the last episode during Valencia-Real in May, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior has decided on drastic measures to combat the phenomenon

From the referee to the commissioner. This is the handover regarding the anti-racism protocol envisaged by the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

new protocol — To date, according to the regulation imposed by Fifa in 2017 and endorsed by RFEF, the Spanish football federation, in the event of racist episodes, or any other sexual, racial or political discrimination, it is the referee who must decide the partial suspension or definitive of a match. According to the new ministerial directive to which the Madrid political newspaper El Paìs has had access, from now on it will be the command of the police force in service in the stadiums or arenas that will decide what to do.

political suspension — In Spain, only one match has been suspended so far, the Serie B match between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete in December 2019, when home fans linked to an extreme left ideology, took it out on Albacete striker Roman Zozulia , a Ukrainian who had himself photographed several times with symbols of the ultra-right, calling him a ‘Nazi’. On the other hand, despite the various cases of racism reported in the last two seasons, the match has never been suspended.

the vinicius case — The famous "Case Vinicius", the insults to the Brazilian player during Valencia-Real Madrid on 21 May prompted the government to action. Suddenly Spanish football discovered racism, and faced with the clamor of the case, with strong international repercussions due to the intervention of the Brazilian government and the accusations of racism made across Spain by Vinicius himself, the Ministry of the Interior decided to move.

power to the police — According to the new protocol, which in the next few days will be sent to the Police, the Civil Guard and the various Government Delegations for its entry into force, it gives much more power to the police forces present in the various gaming facilities: they will be able to decide whether to partially suspend or definitively an event, as well as the partial or total evacuation of a sector or of the entire stadium or arena. Everything will be managed by the figure of the 'Security Coordinator', a figure created in 2007 with the approval of the Law against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport and which has remained somewhat in the shadows until now. Now things will change, and a lot of weight will be lifted from the already rather heavy shoulders of the referees. Drastic measures that have not yet been commented on by either the Federation or La Liga, and which are expected to come into effect in a month, when the new season begins.