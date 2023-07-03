Nadia Nemeh Shomaly, mayoress of Bermeo (Bizkaia), after taking office on June 28. BERMEO CITY COUNCIL (BERMEO CITY COUNCIL)

Nadia Nemeh Shomaly has been the mayoress of Bermeo (Bizkaia) since last Wednesday and in just 24 hours the Basque-language Wikipedia had already published her biography. She was born 43 years ago in Bermeo and is of Palestinian descent. She studied Law and Economics at the University of Deusto and works as a financial advisor at the BBVA branch in the aforementioned fishing village. She has represented EH Bildu for four years and feels equal parts Basque and Palestinian: “I am both, 50%. I am very Basque by birth and I love Euskal Herria. By blood I am 100% Palestinian and I will always carry that ”, she recently declared in a report on refugees. Nadia Nemeh has taken command of the Bermeo City Council by accident. The head of the list of the independence party, Asier Larrauri, resigned the day after being elected mayor after suffering an accident with his car at dawn and giving a positive breathalyzer test.

The sudden resignation of Larrauri has allowed Nadia Nemeh to rise to the mayor’s office, a woman “warrior and with her own thinking and her own philosophy”, as she defines herself on social networks, and who likes to “raise her voice to assert the rights that have not been respected.” She is a lover of sports, travel and reading, since she was 15 years old she has been involved in various NGOs and left-wing movements. In 2019, EH Bildu proposed to her to appear on her list for the municipal elections of that year (she was in fourth place). During this past legislature, she has participated in the Citizens Commission and in the Fiestas Commission. In the last local elections, Ella Nemeh jumped to second place. She is mayor thanks to the support that EH Bildu (five councilors) has received from the Guzan citizen platform (four councilors) to unseat the PNV, the first force with eight representatives.

Nadia (means “hope” in the Slavic languages) is the eldest of three sisters who were born in Bermeo. Her father came to study medicine in Pamplona and finished specializing in psychiatry. She obtained a position as an intern at the Bermeo psychiatric hospital, where she developed her professional career as a physician. “My father wanted to marry a Palestinian and he decided to return to his country, where he married my mother,” says the mayor. His parents, both Catholics, decided to settle in Bermeo in 1978. He was 33 years old and his mother – who spoke Arabic, English and French – was 16 years younger: “At that time there were no immigrants here, so they drew a lot of attention” , although Nadia specifies that they were well received. “They have loved us a lot. [en Bermeo] and they have helped us a lot. My father was well recognized, he was a doctor and that gave another cachet ”, he recalls.

The Palestinian cause has always been present in Nadia’s life. “Being a person of Palestinian roots, my life will always be linked to politics; otherwise, it would not be a Palestinian ”, she assures this newspaper in writing. When she was one year old, her mother took her to Amman (the capital of Jordan) so that she could finish her studies. She lived there for a year, although after her the family has made several trips to Palestine in the summers. “My identity is Basque-Palestinian or Palestinian-Basque, in whatever order you want because I am both,” she affirms. Her last names and her physical features give her away. She speaks Basque perfectly, especially the Bermean variant of the Biscayan dialect.

Nadia claims “the liberation of Palestine and the end of the genocide of the State of Israel”. She has participated as a volunteer in several NGO missions in the territory from which her ancestors come, as well as with the Food Bank and the Ongi Etorri Errefuxiatuak association, among others. “I have given many conferences on the situation of women in the world and on Palestine, of course,” she says. In 2003 she came as a “human shield” and acted as a translator for NGOs in a humanitarian action in the territories of Gaza and the entire West Bank “to see the struggle from within.” “I exposed myself a lot and I was detained in the check point from Nablus”, he explains. It was 40 degrees and there was a very long line with many people waiting: “I told the military that it was very hot and to let them pass. They answered me: ‘those dogs? No water or anything.’ I threatened them that I was going to hydrate those people with the water we brought in the ambulance. As punishment, they detained me for about three hours, with my eyes covered and some bridles on my legs.”

She is the mother of two minor children and is divorced — “that was a scandal for my paternal family,” she admits. She comes from a Christian family, although she declares herself an atheist, and she remembers that as a child she “discussed with the teacher whether Jesus was Palestinian or Jewish.” In addition to her defense of the Palestinian cause, Nadia completed her degrees in Law and Economics, and since 2006 she has worked as a financial advisor at the BBVA branch in Bermeo. She will leave this job now because, as she says, “her dedication to the Bermeo Mayor’s Office requires exclusivity.” She has also renounced the act of attorney of the General Meetings [Parlamento provincial] of Bizkaia achieved in the last regional elections of 28-M to dedicate himself full time to municipal tasks.

Nadia reads “about 150 books a year or so,” mostly historical novels. “The love of reading is something that is learned, but not taught. In the same way that no one can force us to fall in love, no one can force us to love a book. Somewhere in the library there is a page that has been written for us,” she wrote on her Facebook profile. She does a lot of sports, especially running, and she has taken part in a half marathon (21 kilometers) and in the Behobia-San Sebastián race in 2016 (she finished it in just over two hours). And she is fond of traveling “to see the world”.

This past Tuesday, during the inauguration as mayor of Bermeo, she had a special memory for her predecessor in office, the fleeting Larrauri, and denounced having received “sexist and xenophobic attacks” due to her Palestinian origin, of which she does not want to give any details. . But she issued this warning: I am going to say loud and clear that if the fascists have gotten angry, we are on the right track in this town ”.