In the early hours of this Monday in the city of Valladolid, Spain, the crime of a 45-year-old man who killed his 44-year-old sentimental partner and her eight-year-old daughter was reported.

The aggressor he would have confessed to the double homicide by calling his brother-in-lawwho notified the authorities who arrived at the scene and saw the lifeless bodies of the women, as well as the unconscious body of the alleged attacker, with allegedly self-inflicted injuries.

The alleged attacker whose identity has not been revealed, already had a history of sexist violence dating from 2017 with the ex-partner. However, it is not known if the current partner and victim of the homicide had filed complaints against the man.

Police sources report that the information about the crime reached the authorities through a phone call made at 3:12 in the morning (local time) by the brother-in-law.

During the call between the victim’s brother and the authorities, he recounted that

the 45-year-old man confessed to committing the crime.

The National Police went to the house where the couple lived with the minor. in An apartment located on the fifth floor in the city of Valladolid.

Upon accessing the property, the agents found the lifeless bodies not only of the woman, but also of her daughter. Both, supposedly, murdered by a knife. They also found the alleged perpetrator of the crime, who was in serious condition due to injuries also committed by a knife.

The authorities maintain the hypothesis that the suspect would have self-harmed. The man was arrested and transferred to the Valladolid University Clinical Hospital, where he remains in custody at the moment.

This fact joins four others that have occurred so far this year in the city of Valladolid, and dozens of cases of gender violence in Spain, including the murder of a Colombian woman, whose body without head or hands was found on a beach area between Elvira and Las Chapas.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

