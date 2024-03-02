Next April 8, the skies will witness a astronomical phenomenon highlighted in Mexico, being a solar eclipse that National Aeronautics and Space Administration will document in the city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa. This event, which will include a total phase visible in the country, has generated great expectations among astronomy enthusiasts and the general public. However, NASA has issued an important warning about the use of homemade telescopes.

The US space agency establishes that Both direct observation and the use of devices such as homemade telescopes during the eclipse carry significant risks. for eye health. Even not taking the necessary precautionary measures can lead to total or partial loss of vision.

Directly observing the sun, even during an eclipse, without the appropriate solar filters, can cause irreversible damage to your eyes. Home telescopes, if not equipped with appropriate security filterscan concentrate sunlight and cause serious retinal damage, such as sunburn and temporary or permanent blindness, NASA warns.

NASA safety recommendations

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) emphasizes the importance of using certified devices for observing the sun during the eclipse. These include special glasses with ISO 12312-2 solar filters and telescopes equipped with solar filters of adequate optical density.

On April 8, a solar eclipse will take place, with a total phase visible in Mexico, generating great expectations among astronomy fans. However, NASA issues a crucial warning about the risks associated with using homemade telescopes during this event, highlighting the dangers to eye health. Photo: Unsplash.

For those who wish to enjoy the solar eclipse safely, there are alternatives that minimize the risk of eye damage. These include projecting the eclipse onto a white surface with a telescope or binoculars, using certified solar viewers, and attending events organized by astronomical observatories or educational institutions that provide safe viewing equipment.

● Safe viewing methods during an eclipse:

Projection of the eclipse on a white surface with a telescope or binoculars.

Use of certified solar visors.

Attendance at events organized by astronomical observatories or educational institutions that provide safe observation equipment.

It is critical that the public be aware of the dangers associated with viewing the sun without adequate protection, especially during events such as solar eclipses. Education on safe observing methods and the use of certified equipment are essential measures to ensure a rewarding and safe astronomical experience for everyone.