At the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, Argentina was the richest country in the world.

Its GDP per inhabitant at that time was 5,786 dollars, higher than that of the United States, which was 5,569 dollars.

In 2022, its GDP per inhabitant reached $13,813, 4 times lower than that of the United States, $77,469, despite the fact that the United States has twice as many inhabitants per km2.34 as Argentina, 16 (Source: Madison Project Data) .

Argentina has more natural resources than the USA, for a time they called it “The granary of the world”, as it exported food to several countries.

The main cause of Argentina’s impoverishment was its rulers, with the economic policies they applied and their legal instability.

While the United States has only had one Constitution in 247 years of independence, Argentina has had 7.

The Argentine Constitution of 1860 prohibited its modification for at least 10 years, but after 3, violating the Constitution, it had its first modification.

The Constitution of Argentina underwent changes in 1898, 1949 (with Perón), 1956, 1957, 1966, 1972, 1976 and 1994.

These changes translated into uncertainty for direct investment: opening of orchard factories, which not only produced food for domestic consumption but also for export.

For many years millions of Europeans immigrated to Argentina, more arrived in Argentina than those who left, currently more leave than arrive.

In 2020 (latest data available), more than one million Argentines left Argentina, their main destinations were Spain and the United States, although they also emigrated to other Latin American countries, such as Paraguay and Chile, considered in the region with the highest level of product per inhabitant.

We locate the main cause of Argentina’s impoverishment in the populist Peronist governments, and the system that they called nationalist socialism, a name similar to the national socialist government of Hitler, who, like Perón, was a socialist.

