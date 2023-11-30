The new revelation from a friend of Giulia Cecchettin on the Ore 14 program: she spoke about Filippo and his attitude

The story of Giulia Cecchettin it shocked all of Italy and beyond. In the days when it was thought that she had just disappeared with her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, everyone hoped for a beautiful happy ending, which however never happened.

On Wednesday 29 November, a friend of hers was interviewed by the program broadcast on Rai2, 2pm, decided to explain how that was the way things were between the two boys.

In August of this year Giulia had decided to stop that relation, but they remained on good terms. She was afraid that Philip might commit a crime extreme gesture, so he didn’t want to be left alone. Her friend revealed:

The smiles you see in the photo are not fake, they were real. She was always like this. Even when she was sick, she smiled.

She had so many passions, a very strong girl with so much goodness. He, on the other hand, was never violent towards her. It was understood, however, that he didn’t know how to live without Giulia. Her friends have become hers. He was narcissistic but on a morbid level, but not in a direct way, even in a subtle way. Even a friend of mine, Giulia, always went to his house to study, he was our mutual friend. She would go to her house and he would join them. In this case it was a sick control. But I’m sorry to say: ‘He’s not a monster, he’s a healthy son of the patriarchy!’ He is a healthy child of violence, it is absolutely the basis from which he starts. For this person to commit a crime like this, there is something wrong with him. He didn’t let her breathe, he didn’t have a group of her.

The crime of Giulia Cecchettin, committed by Filippo Turetta

The two ex-boyfriends since the evening of November 11th, after going out to go to the mall, but they have not never returned home. The alarmed father filed a complaint the next day disappearance of his daughter.

However, it is only in the late morning of Saturday 18 November, that the police found the body of the 22-year-old near the Barcis lake. Unfortunately Giulia lost her life due to beatings and approximately 26 blows that her ex-boyfriend inflicted on her.

Filippo Turetta, on the other hand, began a breakaway which ended there evening of that same day, in Germany. He was stopped on the motorway leading to Leipzig, without gas. Only on Saturday 15 November did he return to Italy and now finds himself locked up in the prison in Verona.