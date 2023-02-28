Six adults and a child were injured in an accident with a minibus in Karachay-Cherkessia

Six adults and a child were injured in an accident with a minibus in Karachay-Cherkessia. This is reported TASS with reference to representatives of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the police, three cars were involved in the accident – two domestic cars and a Mercedes minibus.

“Today at about 18:00 on the eighth kilometer of the Cherkessk-Khabez highway, VAZ-2110, Lada Granta and a Mercedes minibus collided. As a result of an accident, seven people were taken to the hospital, including a six-year-old child, ”the agency was told in the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Russian region.

It is clarified that the accident could have occurred due to the dangerous maneuver of the Lada driver, who drove into the oncoming lane.

