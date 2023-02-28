The Government of Peru announced this Tuesday that it will initiate an administrative process against the low-cost Colombian airline Viva Air for having suspended its flights, which it has left hundreds of passengers stranded at the international airports of Lima and Cusco.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) reported that the administrative process will be assumed by the Directorate of Civil Aeronautics “due to non-compliance with the coverage service of its routes to and from” Peruvian territory.

He also welcomed the “availability of the airlines Sky Airlines, Latam and JetSmart to provide their services to the affected passengers.”

In this regard, the official José Carlos Vela, head of the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and the Protection of Intellectual Property (Indecopi) of North Lima, declared that their reports indicate that some 300 people are stranded at the airports of Lima and Cusco.

Vela said that during “all dawn” they have “been guiding” the passengers at the Lima airport and are also making the formal requirements for the company to provide information on the total number of those affected.

Viva Air suspends its operations, travelers reported flight cancellations Photo: @mauriciomorenofoto

He commented that in the face of “the cancellation from one moment to the next” and the communication from company representatives that only part of the money will be returned to the passengers “obviously a possible evasion of responsibility is noted.”

“That is where Indecopi intervenes, (to) record these facts that will later allow the procedures to be initiated in accordance with our powers,” he explained.

For its part, Latam confirmed in a statement that it makes “available to passengers who had a scheduled flight on said airline in the next 3 days, the seats that are available” on its direct flights from Lima “on the same routes affected “.

One of the stranded passengers told Canal N television that He arrived at the Lima airport at dawn to do his boarding control “and it turns out that there was no one from Viva.”

“Right now there must be about a hundred people, but in the morning there were a little more, they have already withdrawn, we are queuing for the rescheduling with the flight with Latam,” he commented.

Another Colombian passenger, who identified himself as William Cáceres, indicated that he arrived in Lima for work and had to return to Medellín urgently, and that among the affected travelers in Lima there are Colombian, Venezuelan, Mexican and Peruvian citizens.

The Viva airline announced this Tuesday in Bogotá the suspension of operations on its national and international flights after the rejection by the Colombian authorities of its request for integration with Avianca to overcome its financial crisis.

Viva Air, which was created in 2009, is headquartered at the José María Córdova international airport in Medellín, and covers 35 internal routes and to Argentina, Brazil and Peru, among other countries.

After the information became known, uncertainty and indignation reigned in the main Colombian airports, with hundreds of people stranded in Bogotá, including about a hundred Peruvians who were trying to return to Lima, according to local media reports.

EFE