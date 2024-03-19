The team coached by Sito Alonso has practically done it. There are several caroms that can make group L of the 'top 16' as it is known right now dance, but the ones they do are very remote, not because UCAM CB Murcia does not qualify for the quarterfinals, but rather Don't finish first in your group.

The Murcian players are so confident that they will be so if they win, but also if they lose by a difference of 17 points and at the same time Promitheas Patras, who visits AEK in Athens. loses, or if they lose by 25 and Promitheas wins by at least 15 points.

Sito Alonso's team will only advance to the quarterfinals as runners-up (home court factor against) if they lose by 18 and the Greeks also fall, and the only way the European journey could end today would be by losing by 26 with a victory for Promitheas. At the moment, UCAM has only lost two games: one by 4 and another by 1.

On Hungarian soil



Although today's rival is Hapoel from the Israeli city of Holon, the match will be played on Hungarian soil, in Szombathely, where the Hebrews are playing their home games of this 'top 16' behind closed doors. UCAM offered the Murcis Sports Palace for this match and to assume 100% of the expenses, but Hapoel rejected the proposal.

Hakanson's first minutes since his injury on January 23 are expected today. Last Saturday he was in the squad, but did not play.