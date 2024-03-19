Los Angeles, California.- This Tuesday the Press conference heading to the fight between undisputed champion Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez and the pride of Tijuana Jaime 'Destructor' Munguía.

The two boxers agreed to a boxing match for the super middleweight division titles. It will be the first time that two Mexicans fight for the unified 168-pound belts, next May.

Saúl Álvarez highlighted the capabilities that Jaime Munguía has and why he maintains an undefeated record of 43 victories (34 by fast track and 9 by decision), which is why he noted that it is the “perfect fight” to celebrate in Las Vegas. Snowfall.

«I had always said for a long time that I did not want to fight with Mexicans because obviously I represent Mexico and that is how I feel, but I think that a fighter like (Jaime) Munguia respectful that he has earned the position of being here with discipline, with fights and what more than fighting for the four belts, I think it is the perfect fight for the people of Mexico and for them to enjoy it,” said 'Canelo'.

Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez will defend for the fourth time the undisputed titles: WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF super middleweight titles. The man from Guadalajara pointed out that part of his goals is to make history in professional boxing.

«A lot for me because I came to boxing and I am in boxing to make history and that makes me make history the only the only fighter in history and that is what I am looking for at the end of the day all my career I have looked and I am looking to make a big story and and that is proof that I am doing it.

The confrontation between Saúl 'Canelo' Álvarez and Jaime 'Destructor' Munguía will take place on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena, a Las Vegas complex where the pound-for-pound champion has made his home in his last three fights for the United States. .

