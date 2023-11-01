In the last quarter of the year it seems that the trend of uncertainty and inflation in the Spanish market will continue. After having overcome the holidays and the “back to school”, many Spaniards are beginning to tighten their belts to get to Christmas with some financial peace of mind.

This feeling of savings also affects the maintenance and repair of the vehicle. For this reason, self-repair continues to gain followers and awakens the interest of more and more Spaniards.

A part of society thinks that “getting to work” in terms of mechanics is a complicated task and one in which a professional should always intervene.

But the truth is that there are some tasks that are very simple to put into practice, such as, for example, diagnosis and preventive maintenance that can be carried out by users. Oscaro shares the keys to knowing the state of health of the vehicle without complicated instruments or procedures, just putting the senses to work.

Sight is the main ally when it comes to identifying problems in the operation of the vehicle, since many of the alerts are visual. For example, traces of oil that can be found under the car indicate that there is a leak in the system. Other signals appear on the dashboard, the so-called “witnesses”, and it is important to know them to associate the problem to which they are referring. Some of them indicate the status of the battery, the braking system or the oil level, among others.

Smell: many of the failures in vehicle components are accompanied by a characteristic odor. When this happens, the first thing to do is find its origin in order to delve into the reason that is generating it. For example, a bad smell in the cabin when you turn on the air conditioning system is telling us that the ventilation filter must be replaced.

Touch: the sensations we perceive behind the wheel while driving are an important source of information. For example, detecting vibrations while driving is a sign that indicates problems with the suspension. Sway or lack of precision when facing corners is synonymous with problems with the shock absorbers, and changes in the smoothness of the steering wheel or difficulty keeping the vehicle in a straight line while driving means that the steering is damaged.

Hearing: music or conversation during car trips can hide some of the vehicle’s acoustic alerts. It is important to be aware of the importance of listening to the vehicle and taking advantage of unaccompanied journeys to pay attention to its acoustic signals. For example, one of the most common is the squeaking noise when braking, which indicates wear on the pads or the need to top up the fluid.

It is true that taste does not appear in this list. At the moment, taste does not intervene in the detection of anomalies in the operation of the vehicle. Who knows if it will have any role in the future with the evolution of mobility