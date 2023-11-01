Elon Musk has announced that deliveries of the first copies of the Tesla Cybertruck will take place on November 30.

It’s 2019 when Tesla makes a bizarre announcement. The Cybertruck, an electric car that resembles nothing in shape. Too crazy for words, but Elon Musk has a reputation when it comes to unannounced bizarre actions. It has now been four years, but customers have still not received a Cybertruck.

Deposit

Buyers had to pay a deposit of $100. At least a million people have done that. Elon Musk recently announced during the announcement of the quarterly figures that Tesla will deliver the first copies of the Cybertruck on November 30. Okay, sounds good. Then you think.

Tesla Cybertruck deliveries

That’s what they thought too InsideEVs, who have come into contact with readers who have an open order in recent days. It turns out that they don’t know anything yet. No email, no phone call, nothing. In fact, they have no idea what exactly they will get when the Tesla Cybertruck is actually ready.

No production model has ever been revealed. In addition, no specifications are known. Even an official price has not been communicated. Musk’s announcement that the first deliveries will take place on November 30 is therefore strange. It is suspected that a select group may indeed receive the car, but these are certainly not the ‘ordinary’ customers who have made a down payment of 100 dollars.

It’s not nice towards those customers either. Who still don’t know anything. Some of them made that down payment years ago. Now November has arrived. That means that in less than a month we will know exactly what Elon Musk meant with the first deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck. Will it really happen?

