In the popular neighborhood of The Bronx, in New York, A six-story building suffered a partial collapse during the last minutes of this Monday, December 11.

At this time, emergency teams are attending to the situation. So far, no injuries have been reported.

According to first reports, the property is located very close to the Morris Heights area. Videos from citizens and local media give an account of the situation.

The New York Fire Department reported that its team “is responding to the partial collapse of a six-story apartment building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in the Bronx. No injuries have been reported so far.”

The FDNY is responding to a partial building collapse of a six-story apartment building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in the Bronx. So far no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/9FhCSOwbSW — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2023

ADVANCE