It should be remembered that the winner of this key will face Al-Ahly from Egypt, while Fluminense from Brazil awaits in the semifinals.

🟡⚫️ THE DOLL DEBUTS WITH AL ITTIHAD IN THE CLUB WORLD CUP 📅 Tuesday 12/12

⌚️ 15:00 (Argentina time)

📺 FIFA+ (it's free) The winner of this key will face Al-Ahly from Egypt 🇪🇬, while Fluminense awaits in the semifinals 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/yvxsjYGdAg — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) December 11, 2023

UFF! DOLL ASSIST, VOLLEY GOAL AND CELEBRATION: Marcelo Gallardo's Al Ittihad is preparing for the Club World Cup.pic.twitter.com/8Bio7wEzKa — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 11, 2023

Defenders: Alshanqiti, Hawsawi, Hegazy, Bamsaud;

Midfielders: Kante, Fabinho Alamri, Coronado, Jota;

Fronts: Benzema

Defenders: Mario Ilich, Adam Mitchell, Cameron Howieson, Gerard Garriga,

Midfielders: Angus Kilkolly, Dylan Manickum, Nathan Lobo, Jordan Vale