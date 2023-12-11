Next Tuesday, December 12, we will have the opening match of the Club World Cup that will be played in Saudi Arabia, and will face the club led by the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo, Al Ittihad, and Auckland City, from New Zealand. Those of “Muñeco” hope for a comfortable victory to advance to the second round, although the games always have to be played.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this Club World Cup match between Al Ittihad and Auckland City, which will take place at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah, Saudi Arabia, starting at 3 p.m. Argentina this Tuesday.
It should be remembered that the winner of this key will face Al-Ahly from Egypt, while Fluminense from Brazil awaits in the semifinals.
For this match there is only one player who could not make it, it is nothing less than the maximum figure Karim Benzema, who comes as a doubt. Even so, if the French striker shows some small improvement, Marcelo Gallardo will not hesitate to give the former Ballon d'Or winner the start, but the fact that he was injured in the win over Al Khaleej causes concern for the team.
On behalf of the New Zealand team, which managed to enter the competition by becoming champion once again of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) Champions League,
There are no reports of players who are going to miss this Club World Cup match.
Goalkeeper: Grohe
Defenders: Alshanqiti, Hawsawi, Hegazy, Bamsaud;
Midfielders: Kante, Fabinho Alamri, Coronado, Jota;
Fronts: Benzema
DT: Marcelo Gallardo.
Goalkeeper: Conor Tracey
Defenders: Mario Ilich, Adam Mitchell, Cameron Howieson, Gerard Garriga,
Midfielders: Angus Kilkolly, Dylan Manickum, Nathan Lobo, Jordan Vale
Fronts: Joseph Lee and Michael Den Heijer
DT: Albert Riera
#alignments #Ittihad #Auckland #City #Club #World #Cup
Leave a Reply