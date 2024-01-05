Mohamed Qenawy (Cairo)

Egyptian actress Sherine Reda has contracted to star in the series “Sadfa,” which will be shown next Ramadan, co-starring Reham Haggag, written by Ayman Salama and directed by Sameh Abdel Aziz.

Sherine said that she had finished filming the movie “Legal Shoulder”, starring Hala Sedqi, written by Hisham Hilal and Ahmed Ramzy, and directed by Sameh Abdel Aziz. It deals with some thorny issues and their impact on society, and in it she presents the character of the technical director of the “Diamond” team, a competitor to the “Dolphin” team. Which is owned by a businesswoman, and many conflicts occur between them.

Sherine has begun filming her role in the movie “Maqsoum”, whose events revolve around three female singers who retired from singing after having a musical band in the 1990s. She is also waiting for the screening of three films she has finished filming, the first “Yahya”, which sheds light on the issue of religious extremism, and the second. “Abu Nasab” and its events take place in a social comedic context in one day, around a doctor who enters into conflicts due to the crisis of lineage, and the problems that occur between families because of this matter, and it presents a character that you find surprising. As for the third film, it is “Cairo – Mecca,” which Its events begin days before a woman travels for Hajj, on a journey in which she seeks repentance, but she is forced to communicate with people from her old world to collect money.

Sherine expressed her happiness with the reactions to the story “If After a While,” which she starred in as part of the stories of the series “It Happened Indeed,” an Egyptian-Emirati production, inspired by true stories. Each story consisted of three episodes, and its events revolved around a suspenseful framework about mental illnesses. .

Sherine is preparing to film the second part of the series “Beena Maad,” written and directed by Hani Kamal, and starring Sabry Fawaz and Medhat Saleh. Its events revolve around a widower who lives with his four children, and a divorced woman who bears responsibility for her four daughters. A love story develops between them and they decide to marry, but they are met with rejection. Their children, who are trying to break up the marriage in various ways.