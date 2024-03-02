The presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaumrepresentative of the “Let's Keep Making History” coalition, stressed his security experience and achievements during her tenure as head of Government of Mexico City.

“Of those of us who participated in the race, I am the only one who has experience and has produced results in security,” stressed the former president of the capital.

In his second campaign spot, Sheinbaum highlighted that his career demonstrates tangible results in reducing crime, emphasizing a historic decrease of 58 percent in high-impact crimes and 51 percent in intentional homicides in a period of four years.

The security strategy proposed by Sheinbaum Pardo, candidate of Morena and her allies. It is based on several pillars.

Firstly, it highlights attention to the causes that give rise to crime, advocating preventive measures and social programs that address the roots of violence.

In addition, it proposes the consolidation of the National Guard and its close coordination with the state police to guarantee an effective response to crimes. Likewise, it proposes the strengthening of intelligence and criminal investigation as key tools to combat crime more effectively.

Finally, he emphasizes the need for joint work to reduce impunity, ensuring that his administration will persecute and punish those responsible in a forceful manner.

On Friday, the presidential candidate for the “Let's Keep Making History” coalition began her political campaign in a massive event in which she detailed her Nation Project, which consists of 100 proposals divided into 14 strategic axes.

In terms of security, Sheinbaum proposed supporting the initiatives to reform the Judicial Branch of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to guarantee greater citizen participation in the election of judges and magistrates, as well as greater coordination between state prosecutors' offices and the Attorney General's Office. the Republic to combat crime.

This Saturday, Claudia Sheinbaum visits Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, where women and men of all ages gave her a warm welcome with hugs, smiles and cheers shouting ''It's an honor to be with Claudia today!'' and ''! Claudia, Claudia!''

At the beginning of his first day of touring the country towards the Presidency, Sheinbaum witnessed the support and love of the people of Chihuahua, who showed their affection with batucada music, as well as the rhythm of the local group ''Renovación Sagrada ''.

Upon her arrival at the Abraham González International Airport, Claudia Sheinbaum received the affection of those who gathered at the airfield through posters that read messages such as ''We young people are with Claudia'', ''In Cd. Juárez you we love and support you'', ''You're not alone!'' and much more.