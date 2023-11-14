The Spanish city of Seville will experience from this Friday the great week of the Latin Grammy, which will culminate on Thursday the 16th with the award ceremony for these awards, which in its 24th edition is being held for the first time outside of USA and the Colombian Shakira It is one of the main attractions.

The gala, which foresees some 5,000 guests including artists, producers and members of the music industry, will be presented by the Spanish Paz Vega, the Puerto Rican Roselyn Sanchezthe Mexican Dana Paola and the Colombian Sebastian Yatra.

The artist with the most nominations is the Colombian Edgar Barrera, with 13, followed with 7 by other Latin musicians such as Camilo, Karol G., Keityn and Shakira, and for Bizarrap with 6, while Pablo Alborán and María Becerra are among those with 5 nominations.

By the way

Shakira took advantage of ‘her little ride’ through Spain to stop by Barcelona to get everything ready for the trial with the treasury that will take place in the coming days.

The Barranquilla woman also traveled with her children, Sasha and Milanwho will be with their father for a few days, Gerard Piqué.

What’s wrong with it?

His presence in the Catalan capital has given us something to talk about and one of the topics that has been touched on is Piqué’s courtship with Clara Chía Marti, his former collaborator in one of the former soccer player’s companies.

The media announce that the singer has a ‘weapon’ with which she could destroy that relationship that, it seems, is becoming more and more consolidated.

What is known, according to The National of Catalonia, is that “when the businessman cheated on the singer it was only going to be something temporary. He regretted it, he tried to get back with the Colombian on several occasions,” it is noted.

And he adds: “In fact they had an attempt but it didn’t work. The Catalan regretted that infidelity. He constantly sent messages and calls to the mother of his children asking for forgiveness, but Shakira had already become disenchanted and was not willing to give him a new chance. “The relationship was already broken before.”

