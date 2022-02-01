Sesi Bauru won the Copa Brasil in women’s volleyball for the first time. This Monday (31), the São Paulo team defeated Itambé/Minas Tênis Clube by three sets to zero, with partials of 25/18, 27/25 and 25/20, at the Galegão gymnasium, in Blumenau (SC). The title guaranteed the champions a place in the Brazilian Supercup (where they will face the winner of the Women’s Superliga).
Minas leads the Men’s Superliga with 39 points and 100% success after 13 rounds played in the first phase. There are seven points of advantage for Sada Cruzeiro, in second place. Vôlei Renata has 23 points and occupies the fifth place.
