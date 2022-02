The then mayor José Luis Casales, in 2019, greeting some neighbors. / MF

José Luis Casales, who was mayor of Albudeite between 2019 and 2021, did not prevaricate when he withdrew the local hunting ground from the Nuestra Señora de los Remedios Hunters Society, which had managed it for years, and awarded it to the Group of Hunters Virgen de los Remedios, faced with the first and was headed