The PSOE candidate for mayor in the Murcia City Council, José Antonio Serrano, said Thursday that in the next term he wants to “launch a project to encourage older people who live alone to decide to adopt an animal to accompany them. It will be the City Council that covers the veterinary expenses, developing a collaboration agreement with the College of Veterinarians for this purpose.

In this sense, the socialist candidate explained that “a pet positively favors the mental health of the elderly but also the physical one, because forcing yourself to care for an animal in your care implies more activity and movement.” In this sense, he said that “this is one more example that shows that useful politics implies being aware of people’s needs.” For this reason, Serrano considers that “something as simple as making it easier for older people to adopt and care for a pet can improve the health and well-being of thousands of Murcians. That’s what we rulers must be doing, those little things that change the lives of so many people.”

He also assured that “I am really involved in the fight against unwanted loneliness. Currently, in our municipality there are many people over 60 who live alone. On some occasions, this poses a risk to physical and mental health. For this reason, “we are going to update the census of older people living alone and implement protection and care strategies.”

Public land for housing



On the other hand, the socialist candidate affirmed that “the PSOE from the Glorieta will guarantee access to decent housing for the elderly by making public land available to cooperatives of social interest to launch collaborative housing projects and work will be carried out to launch lines of financing”. Regarding this, he promised that “we are going to universalize the teleassistance service and improve and strengthen the home help service. No elder will be alone and without care. No one will have to mortgage his pension to guarantee his basic care ».

Thus, Serrano pointed out that “article 50 of the Constitution says that the public powers will guarantee, through adequate and periodically updated pensions, the economic sufficiency of senior citizens. Yes, the constitution, the one that the right likes to name so much and so little to comply with. The Socialist candidate went on to say that «with Mariano Rajoy pensions rose by 0.25%, a measly 0.25%. With the PSOE in Moncloa, the increase has been an average of 8%, of 15 in minimum and non-contributory pensions. That is guaranteeing the economic sufficiency of the elderly, that is guaranteeing their survival and well-being. The PSOE has shown its commitment to the elderly and has done so in the fairest way, raising their pensions.

«And let’s go back to article 50, which says that the public powers will promote their well-being through a system of social services that will attend to their specific health, housing, cultural and leisure problems. That is why we will guarantee access to decent housing, “he said.

Plan Enjoy for seniors



The socialist candidate also promised to launch «the Enjoy Plan, with discounts and totally free services, improving the cultural agenda for the elderly. We will recover the physiotherapy and podiatry programs in centers for the elderly, establishing collaboration agreements with professional associations. And we will invest in the reform and repair of these centers ». “Few issues should concern us as much as the protection and care of our elders,” concluded Serrano.