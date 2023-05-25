The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, appointed this Wednesday the Colombian lawyer Andrés Guzmán as Presidential Commissioner for Human Rights and Freedom of Expression in this Central American country.

“With this appointment, the government of El Salvador will continue to reaffirm its commitment to the Human Rights of the population,” a statement from the Presidency stated.

(Also: What is Nayib Bukele referring to when he talks about 365 days without homicides in El Salvador?)

Who is Andrés Guzmán Cabellero?

According to a statement posted on social media, Guzmán is an expert lawyer in high technology, specializing in New Technologies Law and has served as delegated defender for Rights in Virtual Environments and Freedom of Expression in the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office.

(Also: Bukele imposes a military siege in the Salvadoran city where a policeman was assassinated)

#NOW | Presidential House announces the swearing in of Andrés Guzmán Caballero as presidential commissioner for Human Rights and Freedom of Expression. Photo and press release: courtesy/CAPRES. #The Savior pic.twitter.com/Eas2PJgz8D – The Graphic Press (@prensagrafica) May 25, 2023

Guzman Caballero too He has been a professor at universities in Spain, Peru and Colombia. In addition, he has served as a lecturer and legal advisor for various companies, courts and the Public Ministry in Colombia, he said in the statement.

(Read: Nayib Bukele warns human rights NGOs: “We are going to destroy” gang members)

“With this appointment, the Government of El Salvador will continue to reaffirm its commitment to the human rights of the population, that for decades was excluded by political power, non-governmental organizations and representatives of the international community that put their interests before the well-being of Salvadorans,” the statement added.

There are already more than 4,000 prisoners who are in the new prison inaugurated at the end of January.

El Salvador, under the international gaze

In the last year, the government of President Bukele has been pointed out by national and international organizations of violate human rights.

since 14 months, Humanitarian organizations question the detentions that are carried out in El Salvador without a court order protected by the exception regime with which Bukele maintains a “war” against violent gangs.

(We recommend: ‘In Central America we are witnessing a resurgence of authoritarianism and hopefully it will not spread’)

In March 2022 the president undertook his crusade, with massive arrests of suspected gang members and it took away the territorial control that they had exercised for years, which has restored the feeling of security to the population.

The offensive against the gangs has the support of nine out of ten Salvadorans, according to polls, but human rights organizations and the Catholic Church have criticized Bukele’s methods.

(More news: Ron DeSantis is running for the 2024 US presidential election.)

He exception regime It was originally declared on March 27, 2022 by Parliament, at the request of Bukele, in response to a homicidal escalation that claimed the lives of 87 people from March 25 to 27 of that year.

Since then some 69,000 suspected gang members have been arrestedalthough some 5,000 have been released after verifying that they were not linked to these gangs, according to the government.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from agencies