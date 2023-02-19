The producer Sergio George affirmed that the only relationship he has with Yahaira Plasencia is strictly work and clarifies that he never had loving feelings towards her.

Sergio George He publicly demonstrated how close he was with Yahaira Plasencia after they both signed a musical contract to work together. After several appearances, the national press began to link them and there was even speculation that they could have started a relationship. Despite the fact that the salsa singer recently made headlines for dating Jair Mendoza, the international producer did not stop being mentioned as someone who is interested in the Peruvian singer.

Sergio George does not seek a relationship with Yahaira Plasencia

Sergio George could not hide his annoyance after being linked with Yahaira Plasencia and they hinted that he did not support the singer’s last relationship because he would have feelings for her. The well-known producer took a few minutes to explain the situation and denied all the rumors about an alleged attraction.

On the other hand, he pointed out that something would never happen with her, since they have many differences and he does not see her as someone who can be his partner. “I’m not interested in Yahaira, she’s not my type of woman, let’s be real, really (she’s not my type of woman, you have to be realistic)”, He expressed annoyance before cameras.

Did Sergio George not approve of Yahaira and Jair’s romance?

The cameras of “Love and fire” consulted him Sergio George for the commented romance that Yahaira Plasencia started with the salsa singer Jair Mendoza. Given this, he indicated that he never opposed her having a relationship, but that he prefers that her artists focus clearly on her career before having any love relationship.

“I didn’t tell her to stop their relationship, I don’t care what she does, I care that she focus on what I’m doing because it’s my job. If not, imagine what I’m doing here. I never told anyone to stop their affair, their marriage, I don’t care what they do. The artist’s problem is that he loses focus,” he said.