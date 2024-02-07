bAccording to security sources, two high-ranking members of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades were killed in a US attack on a car in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Wednesday. One of those killed was a commander who was responsible for the “direct planning” of attacks on US soldiers, the Central Command responsible for the Middle East said in online services. There are currently no signs of civilian casualties.

A representative of the Hezbollah Brigades confirmed that Abu Bakr al Saadi, who was in charge of military affairs in Syria, was killed in the incident.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry said a drone “fired three missiles at a four-wheel drive vehicle.” Accordingly, the driver of the two commanders was also killed in the attack. According to the information, the attack took place in eastern Baghdad.

The site of the attack is cordoned off

According to an AFP photographer, the attack site was cordoned off by a large security presence. In the evening the car body, which consisted of nothing more than a charred pile of metal, was transported away.

The Hezbollah Brigades is a group affiliated with the pro-Iranian Hashed al-Shaabi network. The network is an Iran-backed coalition of former paramilitaries that was incorporated into Iraq's regular army.

Against the backdrop of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas, the USA is currently increasing air strikes against pro-Iranian groups in Iraq and Syria. These are retaliatory strikes after increased attacks on US forces and their allies in Jordan, Syria and Iraq. There have been more than 165 such attacks since mid-October. Three US soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Jordan on the border with Syria and Iraq at the end of January. The White House blames Iranian-backed militias in Iraq.