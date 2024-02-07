Brivio will leave behind a three-year stint working in various departments at Alpine, which he joined at the start of 2021 after celebrating Joan Mir's 2020 MotoGP title win as Suzuki manager. The announcement of his entry into Alpine, initially as racing director, left the Hamamatsu company in shock, which then abandoned MotoGP at the end of the 2022 season.

Since his arrival in Renault's motorsport division under CEO Luca de Meo, Brivio has held various positions, including, in the last year and a half, director of the young drivers program and all non-racing related projects. F1. Last December, the French team released a statement in which it announced that it had reached an agreement with Brivio to terminate their relationship, initially also scheduled for 2024.

Despite rumors circulating about his possible move to Honda, Motorsport.com has learned that Brivio has now committed to Trackhouse, where he will replace PJ Rashidi, who was initially chosen for the role of director of the new American MotoGP team, which in 2024 it took over the two slots that until the end of 2023 belonged to RNF Racing and its partner CryptoDATA.

The entry of Trackhouse onto the scene should help Aprilia in the development and evolution of its prototypes. To begin with, Justin Marks' team asked the Noale manufacturer for two 2024 prototypes of its RS-GP, for Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

Miguel Oliveira, Trackhouse Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Portuguese rider is already riding the latest version of the bike, the same one available to Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, in the pre-season tests in Sepang. Estimates from both parties suggest that Fernández, who will start the World Championship with the 2023 version, will receive the 2024 version – minus the engine – around the Jerez test, the fourth stop on the calendar.

In this sense, the influence of Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola played a key role in the hiring of Brivio, who has an enviable CV in MotoGP, first with Yamaha and then with Suzuki. He was instrumental, for example, in the agreement that allowed Yamaha to hire Valentino Rossi (2004), when the rider from Tavullia had won three consecutive titles with Honda (2001-2003).

Subsequently, Brivio also took care of securing Jorge Lorenzo even before the Majorcan celebrated his two titles in the 250cc (2006 and 2007), and then captained Suzuki's return to the MotoGP in 2015.