The SEGA company has taken an exciting step forward by announcing the upcoming release of a new installment of its acclaimed series. Crazy Taxi during the ceremony The Game Awards in 2023. And something that draws attention in a surprising way is that the company has promised that this next title will be something big, they are not going to limit themselves with a secondary release, and it could tie other franchises of the brand, such as the popular Like a Dragon or as they used to say before, Yakuza.

In a new report from Japan Timesdiscusses the company's Sapporo studio, which was established in December 2021 and helps with the development of several games, including this new installment of the classic Dreamcast. In that role, the president of Sapporo and senior CEO of Sega, Takaya Segawaexplains the role of this division and the games it has been collaborating on, implying that the size of the game will be AAA.

Here what was mentioned:

We are responsible for titles such as Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage in cooperation with bases in Tokyo and abroad. We are also involved in the development of triple A titles, including Crazy Taxi. At this time, we do not have any titles independently developed by the studio, but we intend to do so in the future.

For those who do not know the franchise, here is a bit of its context: