The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, made strong statements this Thursday, February 22, against the American newspaper The New York Times, for a report on alleged payments from drug trafficking that would have entered the 2018 electoral campaign. The journalistic investigation It focuses on allegations of alleged links between the president's allies and drug trafficking, something that López Obrador described as “slander.” Numerous media outlets, including the NYT, condemned that López Obrador, when criticizing the report, disclosed the cell phone of the correspondent who wrote the article.

The New York Times (NYT) is a “filthy newspaper,” said the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, this Thursday, February 22, referring to the American newspaper, which published an article about the investigations in the United States for alleged payments from drug trafficking to the 2018 electoral campaign of the president of Mexico.

The article by journalists Alan Feuer and Natalie Kitroeff, published this Thursday, points out that, for years, the United States investigated accusations that allies of López Obrador met with drug traffickers and received millions of dollars from drug cartels after his arrival to the Presidency in 2018.

“It is a shame, there is no doubt that this type of journalism is in clear decline. The New York Times is a filthy pamphlet,” the president said about the article during his daily press conference on February 22.

At that conference, in front of the television cameras, López Obrador showed a letter from the newspaper's correspondent in Mexico, Kitroeff, which included her telephone number and a questionnaire about the investigation of the alleged bribes of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Los Angeles Cartel. Zetas. The event provoked rejection from groups of journalists and the NYT itself.

It is a “worrying and unacceptable tactic from a world leader at a time when threats against journalists are increasing,” the newspaper said on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

U.S. officials spent years investigating allegations of possible ties between cartels and allies of Mexico's president, when he already ruled the country. The investigation, in the end, was archived, according to the records. https://t.co/xnO5RSf776 —The New York Times (@nytimes) February 22, 2024



According to the president, the NYT sent that questionnaire as an interview to the Mexican Presidency in retaliation for the president's criticism of the newspaper.

Investigations closed in the US

According to Kitroeff's article, the newspaper accessed documents and interviews in which a source said that “one of the president's closest confidants” met with Ismael Zambada, one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel before the 2018 elections. .

Another key witness, according to the report, maintains that one of the founders of the Zetas Cartel would have paid four million dollars to two of the president's workers when he was elected.

The journalist indicates that Washington closed the investigation because “it could provoke a diplomatic conflict with Mexico,” in particular after the friction between the López Obrador Government and that of Donald Trump (2017-2021) due to the arrest in October 2020 of the former head of the Mexican Army, Salvador Cienfuegos, accused of drug trafficking.

López Obrador demanded that the United States inform him about this alleged investigation.

In this regard, the spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, denied this Thursday that there is any open investigation into the possible links of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with drug trafficking.

In recent years, the two governments have had different disagreements, mainly regarding immigration issues, although also due to López Obrador's criticism of US “interference” in issues that he considers domestic.

“In other words, they were afraid of us because Mexico is respected. All of that is false, completely false. 'Did the president or members of his administration know about this recent investigation?' No, because it is false,” commented the president.

The investigation is added to that of the portal ProPublicawhich in January published that the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) investigated alleged “substantial evidence” that the Sinaloa Cartel contributed $2 million to the campaign López Obrador's presidential election in 2006.

With EFE and local media