Creped hair, shoulder pads and an irrepressible desire to conquer the future surrounded the presentation of the car, developed in Spain, in 1984. This was the 1400: the first Seat turns 70 years old

Friday, January 12, 2024, 06:19







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Since its launch in 1984, the SEAT Ibiza has accumulated more than six million units sold throughout its five generations, becoming one of the brand's most iconic models. Many of the units from that first generation, which now meet…