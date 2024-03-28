EIt's really not easy in these times to look enthusiastically into the future and believe that many things will turn out well. The polycrisis, this concentrated occurrence of several major crises – climate crisis, inflation, war in Ukraine, an escalating Middle East conflict – is robbing even convinced optimists of their optimism. When the Cologne Rheingold Institute surveyed people about the future last year, 73 percent said they had the feeling “that our politicians have no idea what they are doing.”

86 percent wanted to finally find solutions to the problems of our time, and 59 percent felt overwhelmed by the world situation. It was hardly surprising that almost seventy percent of the study participants retreated into their private lives, fleeing into a kind of hygge isolation, and only around half of those surveyed were somewhat confident about the future.