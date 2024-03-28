“The diagnosis of leukemia creates an upheaval in the patient's life from the moment of discovery of the disease. Knowing that research is making progress, thanks to which there is hope and a greater quality of life for his disease, is the dream of the patient. The aim of Ail is precisely to inform patients of all the new therapies, through the seminars it organizes around Italy to meet patients”. This is the comment of Rosalba Barbieri, vice president of the Italian Association against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma, upon the news of the reimbursement of acalabrutinib tablets for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, announced by AstraZeneca at a press conference in Milan.

Compared to the capsule formulation, acalabrutinib tablets have half the volume and are therefore easier to swallow. Management and adherence to therapy thus becomes simpler, to the advantage of treated patients, usually over 70, also because the drug can be administered with agents that reduce gastric acidity and can be taken with or without food.

“The synergy between the Ail section and the hematology center is another important aspect – adds the Ail vice president – because when Ail has the possibility of learning about innovations in the therapeutic field it can transfer this knowledge to patients with a certain credibility. In fact, Ail represents a reference for the patient.” Beyond treatment, psychological support is particularly important for the quality of life of patients, which should be available “from the first days because – explains Barbieri – that is the worst moment, that of diagnosis. And I am talking not only of the patient, but also of the family members, because in the family there will be someone who will have to take responsibility for accompanying the patient and helping him in the therapies. In fact, Ail – he highlights – also carries out projects for psychological support, so that all hematology centers can have one or more psychologists”.