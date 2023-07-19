Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island continues to reveal itself, now on the eve of the launch of the first episode of the three-part expansion based on the famous LucasArts series: today we see a first in-depth video “deep dive” on all game features.

As we also saw in the video diary released yesterday, Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island is a real tribute to the classic chapters of the Monkey Island series, in particular the first two but with some references also to the third, in particular as regards the character of Murray.

As explained by the director of Rare, Mike Chapman, Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island presents itself as a real adventure. In the expansion, which will be published in three parts on a monthly basis, starting from July 20, 2023we will find ourselves taking part in a story involving the historical characters of Monkey Island, such as Guybrush Threepwood and LeChuck.