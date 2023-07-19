Juve’s step back on the management of Weston McKennie in this pre-season could hide a negative assessment of Pogba’s involvement in the short term. Or, simply, a few more commercial opportunities during the tour in America, considering that the midfielder is one of the most important players of the stars and stripes national team, like Weah, a newcomer to Continassa. Certainly, the idea of ​​selling him, on loan or – should a suitable offer arrive – outright does not change. For the moment, however, the player has returned to training regularly with the team group, under Allegri’s orders.

In contrast to the first decision to add him to the redundancies, like Bonucci, Allegri and the management have chosen to rescue McKennie. Perhaps also linking it to a possible need in the department: Pogba, who it was hoped to bring back to the group within this week, will leave on tour but still doesn’t seem able to withstand the pace of his teammates, as a result it will be difficult to be able to make consistent use of him during the friendlies scheduled in the United States: against Barcelona, ​​Milan and Real Madrid. There’s no shortage of loan requests for McKennie, but Juve first of all want to understand if they can open an interesting path for him to sell him outright. In short, his departure will not materialize before the end of August: until then the player will be able to come in handy for the rotations of the midfielder.