Actress Jenna Ortega has decided not to be part of the film ‘Scream 7‘. According to the international media ‘Variety’, her absence in the next installment of the horror saga is purely due to calendar conflicts, since she was close to starting filming for the second season of ‘Merlina’, successful Netflix series, as well as his participation in Tim Burton’s ‘Beetlejuice 2′, which had been paralyzed due to the actors’ strike. This change in the cast follows the departure of Melissa Barrerathe Mexican actress who was removed as a result of her recent statements about the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Several international media speculated that Jenna’s resignation could have been a show of support for Barrera, since both actresses were the co-stars in the horror film. ‘Scream‘ (Tara and Sam Carpenter, respectively). The seventh installment of the saga was about to begin filming after the resounding success of its predecessor, grossing around $150 million worldwide. Many specialists attributed the success of the film to the brilliant performance of Jenna Ortega.

Is Jenna Ortega’s resignation related to the dismissal of Melissa Barrera?

According to ‘Deadline’, Jenna Ortega’s resignation would have no connection with the dismissal of Melissa Barrera. The protagonist of ‘Merlina’ had already made the decision not to participate in the seventh installment of ‘Scream’ before the actors’ union strike broke out in June 2023.

The reasons would be that the script for the horror film was not yet finalized and in addition, she had to travel to Ireland for the recordings of the series. Netflix. He also has pending commitments with ‘Beetlejuice 2’. His schedule would be quite tight.

Jenna Ortega ‘revived’ the ‘Scream’ franchise. Photo: ‘Los Angeles Time’

Why was Melissa Barrera fired?

The Mexican actress Melissa Barrera was removed from ‘Scream 7’ on Tuesday, November 21 due to a publication on her social networks in which she expressed her support for Palestine in the midst of the conflict with Israel. The production company in charge of the horror film, Spyglass Media Group, stated in a statement the following:

“Spyglass’ position is unequivocally clear: we have a zero-tolerance policy toward anti-Semitism or any hate speech, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or any speech that flagrantly crosses the line of hate,” they shared.

Barrera, who plays Jenna Ortega’s sister in fiction, made a publication accusing Israel of ‘genocide and ethnic cleansing’.

